A Colorado Springs metal worker has filed federal charges against his former union for allegedly demanding tens of thousands of dollars in retaliation for his leaving the union, according to a Tuesday news release.
Russell Chacon filed charges against Local Chapter 9 of the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation workers’ union after receiving a message ordering him to pay $21,252 to make up for a “loss of funds” stemming from his choice to seek employment with a nonunion firm.
Chacon, a former employee of Colorado Springs-based contractor Colorado Sheet Metal, formally resigned his membership with the union in November 2020 when he elected to take a job with Rocky Mechanical, a Pueblo-based firm that is not affiliated with the union.
Not long after Chacon tendered his resignation, he received a message from his former union stating that he owed them a massive back payment, according to his charge.
“It’s shameful that SMART union officials claim to ‘represent’ rank-and-file metal workers while demanding a devastating sum of money from a worker who has clearly exercised his right to refrain from union activities, and doesn’t even work for an employer under their power anymore,” said National Right to Work Foundation President Mark Mix.
Because Colorado does not have “right to work” laws allowing workers to choose whether or not to join a labor union, Chacon’s former union did not break any state laws by asking for the payment.
But foundation vice president Patrick Semmens said that when the union demanded money from Chacon, it violated federal labor law.
“The National Labor Relations Act was put into place to prevent exactly this kind of tactic,” said Semmens, whose labor nonprofit helped Chacon file the charge with the National Labor Relations Board. “Under federal law, union officials cannot forbid workers from ending their formal union memberships.”
Section 7 of the labor law guarantees workers the right to choose whether or not to join a union, Semmens said. Section 8 prohibits union officials from coercing workers to join, and from fining employees who are no longer members.
Additionally, the union allegedly demanded payment for a time period that runs through May 31.
“They are literally fining him for days that haven’t taken place yet,” he said.
Semmens said the payment demand is a bullying tactic with a two-pronged objective: to retaliate against the worker for leaving the union, and to send a message to other employees who might be considering a similar move.
“This case is obviously about Mr. Chacon,” he said. “But it’s also about the sort of intimidation tactics that union officials too often turn to in situations like this. The victims end up being the rank-and-file workers that (union officials) claim to represent, but often abuse.”
Chacon echoed Semmens’ assertion, saying the fine is an attempt to abridge his freedom to choose where, and for whom, he wants to work.
"If union officials were really concerned about us workers they would be happy I was able to get a better opportunity, even though it was at a facility that isn’t unionized,” Chacon said. “Instead they are violating my rights with this outrageous fine threat and harassment, just because I did what was best for me and my family.”
A union representative declined repeated requests for comment.
Semmens pointed out that Chacon’s filing is not a lawsuit, and that the metal worker is not seeking financial compensation.
“Mr. Chacon just wants it made clear that the union violated his rights, that they will not attempt to take him to court to collect the money, and that they will not try to do this to anyone else,” Semmens said.