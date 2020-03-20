Three Colorado Springs men have been arrested in three January bank robberies, Colorado Springs police said Friday.

On Jan. 7, an Academy Bank at 1650 Space Center Drive was robbed by two men who jumped the tellers and demanded cash, police said. The thieves got away in a stolen car with a getaway driver.

About two weeks later on Jan. 23, two men robbed a TCF Bank at 9265 N. Union Blvd., where they jumped over an empty teller's counter and tried to steal cash from the register. The men left in a getaway vehicle empty-handed, police said.

The next day, the suspects robbed a different TCF Bank at 2930 S. Academy Boulevard where they again jumped over the counter. This time, they left with cash, police said. A responding officer arrested 19-year-old Xavion Paggett at the bank.

On Feb. 20, police arrested 23-year-old James Armond of Colorado Springs in Pueblo. March 3, police arrested a third suspect, Jourdain Espinoza, 23, outside the El Paso County courthouse.

Armond is accused of robbing the Academy Bank and attempting to rob one of the TCF banks. Espinoza, who was out on bond in a 2018 robbery, had a semi-automatic handgun on him when he was arrested, police said. He is facing two counts of robbery, two counts of second-degree kidnapping and one count of attempted robbery, court records show.

Paggett, a Sand Creek High School football alumni, faces two counts of robbery in both of the TCF Bank robberies, police said. Court records show Paggett and Armond were also arrested on suspicion of burglary in September.

Jail records show Paggett is being held in the El Paso County jail in lieu of $8,000 bond; Espinoza is being held on a $150,000 bond. Armond could not be found in the jail records.

