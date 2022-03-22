The main floor of Bre Stafford's home in northeast Colorado Springs is strewn with boxes, filled with her belongings, as she’s preparing to move to a different residence.
The basement of the house, which she shares with three roommates, is packed with boxes and packages of an entirely different sort. Stafford, a third-year medical student at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, has been on a mission over the past few weeks, collecting an array of medical supplies for a humanitarian shipment to Ukraine.
Stafford began her supply drive in early March after a series of conversations with her best friend Joanna Rak, a former schoolmate currently attending medical school in Krakow, Poland. The central European country has taken in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees, and Rak sees them wandering the streets every day – mostly women and children, forced to flee their homes, sometimes only equipped with what little they could carry.
“The stories I’m hearing are pretty heartbreaking,” Stafford said. “A lot of (the refugees) aren’t sure their family members are even alive.”
After speaking on the phone with a Ukrainian refugee Rak had helped with food and shelter, Stafford felt a sense of kinship with the young woman, and with the people of Ukraine.
“I got to hear (the refugee’s) story,” she said. “A few weeks ago, she was just living her life, just like (Americans), and now her entire world’s been turned upside down. That made it feel visceral to me.”
Eager to help in any was she could, Stafford began networking with her med school classmates and faculty members, learning where she could collect medical supplies to ship overseas. She also contacted a nonprofit called Nova Ukraine, which has support teams on the ground in Ukraine and in neighboring countries.
“They were super onboard with the idea,” she said of the nonprofit. “They’re planning to help with a cargo plane once I get enough (supplies).”
Stafford’s basement is currently packed with a wide variety of supplies. There are crutches, bandages, antiseptics, suture kits, and gloves collected from area clinics. There’s trauma care equipment like chest tubes and intubation kits. A generous cash donation went toward other necessities including ibuprofen, feminine products and diapers.
“You wouldn’t believe the things they need over there,” Stafford said. “This is just a little of what they need.”
Insulin, thyroid medication and burn supplies are also needed, but have been difficult to come by, she said.
Stafford and her colleagues would like to send the cargo plane as packed with supplies as possible. But the urgency of a wartime situation dictates she move quickly. There are people in and around Ukraine who need these supplies now, she said.
“We want to gather as much as we can,” she said, “But at the same time, we don’t want to wait too long. People need these supplies, and we want to send them soon.”
Next on Stafford’s to-do list is arranging transport for the materials she has collected. Nova Ukraine will pick up her supplies – as well as other collections from fellow med students in Denver and Fort Collins – from a central location in Denver. But she needs a truck to get it there.
“There’s no way I can fit all this stuff in my little car,” she said.
Spearheading a humanitarian supply drive while meeting the demands of a third-year med student has been hectic and occasionally exhausting, Stafford said. But she has been buoyed by an outpouring of support from classmates, faculty members, and even strangers. She regularly gets emails and social media messages from people who want to help.
“There are some horrible things going on in the world,” she said. “But there are also good people out there who want to help.”