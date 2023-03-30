In the final days ahead of Colorado Springs' municipal election next week, residents on Thursday evening will have a chance to meet and chat with several candidates for mayor and City Council.

Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center is hosting a free, public meet and greet with candidates from 4-6:30 p.m. Thursday at its facility, 530 Communications Circle.

Residents can chat with candidates, "with a focus on veteran and military issues," a news release announcing the event states.

Ten of the 12 mayoral candidates vying to succeed Mayor John Suthers are planning to attend. They are Sallie Clark, Andrew Dalby, Darryl Glenn, Longinos Gonzalez Jr., Lawrence Joseph Martinez, Jim Miller, Christopher Mitchell, Yemi Mobolade, Tom Strand and Wayne Williams.

At-large City Council candidates Jay Inman, Jaymen Johnson, David Leinweber and Roland Rainey Jr., as well as District 3 City Council candidate Michelle Talarico, are also planning to attend, the release states.

On Tuesday Colorado Springs residents will cast their votes to elect Colorado Springs' first new mayor in eight years. They will also select three at-large City Council members and will fill an unexpired term for council District 3.

Voters also will decide whether to extend the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) tax for another 20 years. The majority of the proceeds of the dedicated 0.1% sales tax, or 1 cent per $10, is split between parks, trails and open space for acquisition, stewardship and maintenance.