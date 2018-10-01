Hiring more police officers and firefighters and paying the city’s first responders more money are the two most significant recommendations Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers makes in his 2019 budget proposal.
That balanced, $302.1 million general fund budget was presented to the City Council Monday morning. The fund is $15.4 million larger than the 2018 budget, a 5.4 percent increase attributed to a boost in sales and use tax revenue, city spokeswoman Jennifer Schreuder said in a release.
Several highlights of Suthers’ proposed budget include:
· $9.9 million to raise the salaries of sworn police and fire employees and civilian employees to the market average.
· $4.5 million to hire 61 police officers and 8 firefighters.
· $2.7 million for city facilities maintenance.
· $1.36 million for the city’s Americans with Disabilities Act program.
· $1 million for parks watering.
· $950,000 for park maintenance, a new forestry crew and additional recreational and cultural services needs.
A full budget is available at coloradosprings.gov/budget. The council will meet with the city’s department heads this month to discuss any changes needed in the document. The group is not expected to formally approve the budget until mid-November.
This story will be updated.