One of a pair of proposed ballot measures that aim to upgrade Colorado’s highways has landed a big-name backer.
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers — a former Colorado attorney general and U.S. attorney — has endorsed a plan to use using existing tax money over new taxes to fix roads.
The campaign, led by Jon Caldara’s Denver-based Independence Institute, is called “Fix Our Damn Roads.”
The measure would force the state legislature to put $3.5 billion into transportation improvements, including widening Interstates 25 and 70 to address worsening traffic jams.
“Like most Coloradans, John Suthers is frustrated with how little the state has put into our crumbling roadways, and he knows it doesn’t take another tax increase to properly fund them,” Caldara said in an email to supporters July 13.
Meanwhile, a coalition led by the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce is hoping to get on the ballot with a competing transportation plan.
The chamber wants voters to approve a 0.62 percent statewide sales tax for transportation.
Both sides have until Aug. 6 to turn at least 98,492 valid signatures from registered voters to get on the November ballot.
The state highway department has said it has $9 billion in needs over the next decade and $20 billion over the next 20 years.
In this year’s legislative session, lawmakers agreed to put $645 million into transportation during the next two years, then ask voters next year for permission to borrow $2.3 billion, repaid with $122.6 million a year over the next 20 years.