Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers expects the city to follow Gov. Jared Polis' plans for a phased reopening of businesses and other activities when the statewide stay-at-home order expires Monday.
"In many ways, I think this is going to be a phase that requires more self discipline and more voluntary compliance," Suthers said of the move toward re-opening but maintaining some social distancing.
Coronavirus in Colorado: Live updates - The U.S. nears 800,000 cases; Reports suggest Asians are experiencing more racial discrimination amid virus
Suthers said he expects businesses that are allowed to reopen to adopt some of the same distancing reminders that grocery stores have implemented, such as the markers on the floor to keep customers at least six feet apart.
Health officials have cited residents' cooperation with social distancing measures as helping reduce the number of cases and hospitalizations. COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, quickly spreads through sneezing, coughing or even just breathing when people are in close contact.
El Paso County Health Department will likely monitor businesses for outbreaks and those that have several employees test positive for the virus will be asked to close again until all employees can be screened, Suthers said.
Colorado Springs has enough testing equipment available for all those experiencing symptoms to get a test, Suthers said, adding he expects the availability of testing to continue to increase.
Polis on Monday also said people age 60 or older should still remain at home other than for essential trips to get groceries or go to medical appointments, a move Suthers call prudent. Most of the state's coronavirus deaths have been people in the older age groups.
Suthers' praised the governor's pandemic leadership overall, saying he wouldn't second-guess Polis's decisions.
"I think he’s done a very solid job managing this crisis," Suthers said.
New cases of the virus and additional deaths are likely to continue, but El Paso County hospitals are not at risk of being overwhelmed, making it appropriate to start a phased reopening, Suthers said.
"We have to ensure anybody who gets sick enough has the best care possible," he said.
In the long-term, the city needs a healthy summer tourism season to support the local economy and boost city revenues, Suthers said, but cautioned it's too soon to predict what the summer travel season may look like. The Broadmoor, a top attraction for the region and the site of many large events, is expected to reopen by about Memorial Day, he said.
"To have a full healthy tourism season we need to have some conventions," Suthers said.
Suthers said he is hopeful the city will benefit from a slow-down in international tourism and those who were thinking about traveling abroad will consider the Colorado Springs area instead.
Businesses with questions about the guidelines for reopening should contact El Paso County Public Health at 719-575-8888.
To report businesses violating social distancing orders call 719-578-3167.