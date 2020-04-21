Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers expects the city to follow Gov. Jared Polis' plans for a phased reopening of businesses and other activities when the statewide stay-at-home order expires Monday.
"In many ways, I think this is going to be a phase that requires more self discipline and more voluntary compliance," Suthers said of the move toward re-opening but maintaining some social distancing.
In El Paso County, 53 people have died of the coronavirus as of Tuesday afternoon out of the state's 486 deaths, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. More than 10,440 Coloradans have been infected with the disease and 119 outbreaks — more than two infections in one place — have been reported at non-hospital care facilities, the data show.
As of Tuesday, 97 coronavirus patients had been discharged or transferred to lower-level care since Monday afternoon, according to the 82% of Colorado's hospitals that reported their data to the state.
The state department announces totals based on what Colorado's counties are reporting, health officials have said, and what can appear as "spikes" in the daily counts can also be older information that's just now being added.
For several weeks after the coronavirus was first detected in Colorado, El Paso County led the state's counties in deaths, until dropping to fourth. The county remained at fourth Tuesday behind Denver, Arapahoe and Weld counties, the state's data show. County public health officials have said the daily decrease in new cases and deaths could mean a plateau in the virus' spread.
But even as reports of new cases and deaths slow on a daily basis locally, the number of cases overall in El Paso County and statewide continues to rise. Some officials have raised concerns about a second wave of the pandemic if Colorado reopens too quickly.
Suthers said in an interview Tuesday he expects businesses that are allowed to reopen to adopt some of the same distancing reminders that grocery stores have implemented, such as the markers on the floor to keep customers at least six feet apart.
Health officials have cited residents' cooperation with social distancing measures as helping reduce the number of cases and hospitalizations. COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, quickly spreads through sneezing, coughing or even just breathing when people are in close contact.
El Paso County Health Department will likely monitor businesses for outbreaks and those that have several employees test positive for the virus will be asked to close again until all employees can be screened, Suthers said.
Colorado Springs has enough testing equipment available for all those experiencing symptoms to get a test, Suthers said, adding he expects the availability of testing to continue to increase.
Polis on Monday also said people age 60 or older should still remain at home other than for essential trips to get groceries or go to medical appointments, a move Suthers called prudent. Most of the state's coronavirus deaths have been people in the older age groups.
Suthers' praised the governor's pandemic leadership overall, saying he wouldn't second-guess Polis' decisions.
"I think he’s done a very solid job managing this crisis," Suthers said.
New cases of the virus and additional deaths are likely to continue, but El Paso County hospitals are not at risk of being overwhelmed, making it appropriate to start a phased reopening, Suthers said.
"We have to ensure anybody who gets sick enough has the best care possible," he said.
In the long-term, the city needs a healthy summer tourism season to support the local economy and boost city revenues, Suthers said, but cautioned it's too soon to predict what the summer travel season may look like. The Broadmoor, a top attraction for the region and the site of many large events, is expected to reopen by about Memorial Day, he said.
"To have a full healthy tourism season we need to have some conventions," Suthers said.
Suthers said he is hopeful the city will benefit from a slow-down in international tourism and those who were thinking about traveling abroad will consider the Colorado Springs area instead.
Businesses with questions about the guidelines for reopening should contact El Paso County Public Health at 719-575-8888. To report businesses violating social distancing orders call 719-578-3167.
Additional guidelines for re-opening depend on an honor system.
Beginning Monday, non-critical businesses are to maintain no more than half their workforce in their buildings and allow employees to work from home as much as possible, state officials said. Workers at all critical businesses such as grocery stores wear are to wear medical or non-medical face masks.
Retailers can re-open with curbside service, and personal-service providers such as hair salons will be able to reopen with some precautions, such as mask-wearing. One-on-one real estate showings — except for open houses — and child care can also resume.
On May 1, retailers can fully open, as long as they have social-distancing policies in place, state officials said. By mid-May, bars and restaurants can reopen for seated dining. Schools will not reopen this school year, although remote learning will continue, state officials said.
In other news Tuesday:
• The Federal Emergency Management Agency-sponsored coronavirus testing site in El Paso County will expand to Pueblo County Wednesday, the El Paso County Public Health Department said.
Testing will still be available for symptomatic health care workers, first responders and people over the age of 65 in the back parking lot of 175 S. Union Blvd, a public health news release said. The Pueblo site will have 250 tests available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays throughout May for the same groups, as well as critical business employees.
The Pueblo site is at the Colorado State Fairgrounds at 1001 Beulah Ave. Vehicles can enter through Gate 4 off West Mesa Avenue and Gaylord Avenue, officials said in a statement. The site is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Centura Health announced 34 Centura Health clinical staff boarded a plane at Denver International Airport for New Jersey to help in the battle against the coronavirus.
The group was assembled from across Colorado-based Centura hospitals, officials said in a statement, and will be assisting at three short-staffed New Jersey facilities where the coronavirus has hit particularly hard. More than 4,200 people have died of the virus in New Jersey as of Tuesday.
• The state health department reiterated in a news release that long-term care facilities will be required to submit a detailed coronavirus Prevention and Response plan by May 1.
Facilities such as residential care facilities, nursing homes and assisted living residences are to implement a "severe limit" on visitors and an at-the-door symptom check for anyone who enters, officials said in a statement. Facilities must also have an isolation plan for people who show COVID-19 symptoms, ensure all residents have access to medical care, and require all residents and employees wear face masks.
The Gazette's Erin Prater contributed to this report.