Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers says he supports the City Council’s quest for more transparency in settling high-dollar lawsuits, with two caveats.
Suthers said he couldn’t support public discussions of specific dollar amounts by the council before settlements above $100,000 are finalized, and the council must not debate the individual cases in public.
The council asked City Attorney Wynetta Massey how best to change its practices after The Gazette reported that it had — in closed sessions — paid out about $5.4 million in lawsuit settlements since 2013. The settlements were for cases including claims of racial and gender discrimination.
The state’s open meetings law prohibits public officials from voting or taking any final action in executive sessions. Massey and Suthers defended the practice, though, arguing that no formal votes are taken in the executive sessions. First Amendment experts and legislators disagree.
Last month, the council gave Massey’s office permission in a closed meeting to settle a lawsuit but kept the amount secret. An Army veteran suffering post-traumatic stress disorder sued, saying he was severely injured by a tactical police team that raided his home using tear gas and explosives. The lawsuit was settled for $160,000, court documents eventually showed.
Suthers said his caveats are aimed to protect taxpayer dollars. If a settlement range is made public, it could give plaintiffs leverage to seek more money, he said.
“You certainly do not go out into open sessions to say, ‘I move we approve a settlement authority of (up to) $600,000 in this case.’ Because then you’re settling the case for $600,000 despite the fact that the city attorney says we may have a shot of getting this done for $300,000,” he said.
And a public debate could put the city at more risk before a settlement is finalized, the mayor said.
“When you do that, you have people who don’t have, in all instances, legal sophistication, saying: ‘I don’t think this guy deserves a dime.’ And then … somebody says, ‘Screw you. I’m not settling for the amount that I previously said’ or … sues you for more money.”
Massey is expected to present the council with new settlement policies next month.
Suthers anticipated the council might discuss a potential settlement range in closed sessions and then vote in public whether to approve the amount. This way, citizens will know a lawsuit might be settled and which of their elected officials supported or opposed it. The dollar amount would be made public once finalized by both parties, he said.
Those proposed changes could be made to the city code or the council’s rules.
Councilman Don Knight said he wants the city code changed, because council rules can be suspended by a majority vote.
“If it’s in code, it’s law,” Knight said. “As long as it’s on the books as a code, it’s law and it’s got to be followed by the mayor, it’s got to be followed by the council and it’s got to be followed by the city attorney.”
He said he supports more transparency but must see the proposed changes before agreeing to support them.
“I’m going to be taking a look at the exact language Wynetta Massey brings forward to make sure she’s not being overly restrictive on what we can or can’t do,” he said.
Most council members have expressed a willingness to change the policies to boost transparency. Suthers said he wouldn’t veto a change as long as it adheres to his two recommendations. A two-thirds majority of the council could override any mayoral veto.
The proposed changes appear to be a step in the right direction, said Jeff Roberts, executive director of the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition.
“The public would at least have an idea that the city is settling a lawsuit and that some amount of taxpayer dollars are being allocated for that,” Roberts said.
