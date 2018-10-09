Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said he signed a year-long extension Tuesday with American Medical Response, the city’s ambulance service provider.
City officials abruptly canceled negotiations in July with the Knoxville, Tenn.-based Priority Ambulance. Those negotiations began after AMR’s response times were called into question by Suthers and Fire Department officials.
Tuesday, Suthers told the City Council that negotiations with Priority were unsatisfactory, so they were canceled in hopes of soliciting bids from other ambulance companies, likely in early 2019. Only AMR, Priority and Apex Paramedics of Arvada submitted bids earlier.
AMR’s contract will extend to early January 2020.
"We're grateful to Mayor Suthers and to CSFD for the opportunity to continue providing high-quality care to the people of Colorado Springs," said Scott Lenn, AMR's regional director. "AMR has been part of this community for almost 40 years, and we hope to serve for many more."