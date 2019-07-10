Mark Karla, the son-in-law of Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, died on July 1 after being critically injured in traffic crash several weeks ago.
Karla, 45, was returning home from a Garth Brooks concert last month when a stolen vehicle fleeing Denver police struck the Uber in which he was riding. The impact killed the driver immediately and sent Karla to Denver Health Medical Center with “serious brain injuries,” Suthers said.
Services will be held July 13 in Karla’s hometown, Johnstown, Pa.
A celebration of life will be held in Denver at a later date, according to the obituary, but no public service will be held in Colorado.
Karla, a dentist, was married to Alison Suthers, a prosecutor in the Denver District Attorney’s Office, for about five years, Suthers said. Alison and Karla have a daughter, Izzy, who will be 3 in August.
“Mark was an extraordinary person,” the mayor said in a statement. “He was a terrific husband, father, dentist and good friend to so many people. Our family is devastated by our untimely loss. We greatly appreciate the thousands of people who have offered their support and their prayers to Alison, Izzy and our family.”