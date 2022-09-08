In his final State of the City address, Mayor John Suthers on Thursday highlighted the exponential economic growth the city saw in the past eight years and future needs that include extending funding for roads expansion and parks.

Suthers urged the city not to let up investment on public infrastructure, noting that city funding for infrastructure has historically ebbed and flowed.

“We simply cannot let up,” he said.

Voters will be asked to extend the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority tax in November to fund major regional expansions. Suthers said he expects Marksheffel Road and the extension of Powers Boulevard to Interstate 25 will be top priorities.

Suthers presents the #SpiritOfTheSprings award to Lyda Hill, 79, a philanthropist and entrepreneur who has donated to countless community organizations.@csgazette pic.twitter.com/HbXddk5kH0 — Breeanna Jent (@breejentnews) September 8, 2022

In April, voters could be asked to extend a dedicated Trails, Open Space and Parks tax, that provides a major source of funds for new open spaces. If it doesn’t go forward in the spring, Suthers said, he hopes future city leaders will make it a priority.

If voters increased the Lodgers and Automobile Rental tax it could also be used to support those parks that are used most heavily by tourists, those who pay the tax, he said.

Among a long list of accolades he gave today, Suthers is emotional as he thanks his family and wife Janet. pic.twitter.com/2rU18B57ir — Breeanna Jent (@breejentnews) September 8, 2022

In addition to future possible investments, he highlighted the major economic progress that the city has seen, including having among the fastest growing millennial populations in the country and seeing a strong recovery from the pandemic, with an economic loss of only one tenth of one percent.

He also honored philanthropist Lyda Hill with the Spirit of the Springs Lifetime Achievement award for her generosity to numerous organizations including the Garden of the Gods. She envisioned the nature center and visitor center that has become a major source of funds for the park, bringing in more than $5 million for park upkeep.

“That’s one of my best ROIs ever,” she said.

Suthers says in his remaining seven to nine months as mayor he will work "day and night" to finish projects. He says he will "not be distracted by the political rhetoric the mayor's race will inevitably bring." @csgazette — Breeanna Jent (@breejentnews) September 8, 2022

Hill said she followed her father’s footsteps in supporting organizations in town and she is excited to see progress on one of her latest endeavors, supporting the transition of Monument and Fountain creeks into a recreation destination.

“I really always look forward to the future. Thank you very much for honoring my past,” Hill said.