The Colorado Springs City Council unanimously confirmed a regularly scheduled raise Tuesday for Mayor John Suthers, bumping his salary from $103,370 to $114,159.
The city charter requires the vote, which stipulates a raise for the mayor every four years based on how much the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood consumer price index has risen. The item was approved as a part of the council’s consent calendar, indicating a lack of controversy.
With the same vote, the council approved a raise for City Auditor Denny Nester from about $151,000 to $171,797, about a 14% increase.
While some council members had expressed concerns about such a large raise for Nester, suggesting bridging that gap over two years, Human Resources Chief Mike Sullivan said it’s best to offer the raise all at once.
That will bring Nester’s salary to the market average for city auditors, Sullivan said. If it were split over two years, the gap would only widen further.
Suthers’ raise is retroactive to April 16, and Nester’s to Dec. 30.
Also during Tuesday's meeting, the council unanimously approved a proclamation in support of the formation of U.S. Space Command in Colorado Springs. The command will lead the satellite efforts of all military services and oversee defense of American military satellites and combat in space.