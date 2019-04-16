Right hands in the air and looking to the horizon, Colorado Springs’ mayor and two at-large council members reclaimed their offices Tuesday morning while a third council member was sworn in for the first time.
“Ladies and gentlemen, it’s fitting that we meet today in front of one of our community’s most historic buildings,” Mayor John Suthers said from the podium on the south steps of the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum. “Because those sworn in today will play a significant role in writing the next chapter in the history of Colorado Springs.”
The sun shone warmly on the event, shielded by a thin layer of clouds as a choir sang out America the Beautiful before a grab bag of prominent Colorado Springs figureheads. Among the crowd were current city officials, local entrepreneurs, current and former politicians and more.
Suthers and incumbent Councilmen Bill Murray and Tom Strand were joined by freshman Councilman Wayne Williams — Colorado's former secretary of state — in swearing to uphold the Constitution and to act in the best interest of Colorado Springs and its residents.
The three incumbents and Williams won their seats in the city’s April 2 election. Suthers’ boasted a landslide 72.51% of the vote while Williams, Murray and Strand received 18.61%, 12.35% and 12.15% respectively.
Although he looked to the past and gave thanks for three decades of holding public office, Suthers also spoke of the coming years.
“We must build the infrastructure needed to accommodate the growth and prosperity that our city enjoys,” Suthers said.
That prosperity and growth is aided by “transformational” works like the under-construction U.S. Olympic Museum and other City for Champions projects, Suthers said. Those and others should breathe new life into the city center.
And yet more must be done.
“We need to fix our residential streets as well as our arterials,” Suthers continued. “We need to secure greater state investment in highways… We need to ensure the public safety our citizens deserve… and we need to continue to attend to the issues of affordable housing and homelessness.”
The council members offered brief remarks of thanks to their constituents, significant others and campaign workers. Williams laughed as he noted to the crowd that he does, in fact, own a necktie.
The event was jovial and brief, finished within the hour. The newly-minted officials then headed into the museum with the crowd to celebrate further.
“You couldn’t have ordered a better day,” said Councilwoman Yolanda Avila.
While the council is only welcoming one new face with Williams - who replaced the term-limited Merv Bennett - the entire paradigm still could shift, she said.
Avila was elected in 2017 and now, with two years under her belt, she said she’s poised to accomplish more to the benefit of her southeast district.
She expressed optimism that the council’s cooperative mentality can continue and improve and that Williams is a benefit to that approach.
“The hope is that we still press forward and collaborate with the mayor,” Avila said. “And that he understands the situation with my district and that we are imperative to the overall greatness of the city.”
Bennett said he felt confident that he was leaving a healthy council primed for future successes. He urged them to leave party politics at the door and act only in the best interest of the city and its residents.
He also praised Suthers and said the future appears bright.
“We’ve had some great leadership in this city, but none have been better than John,” Bennett said.
Still, Councilman Don Knight said the council can still improve communication within the body, especially among members acting as liaisons on any number of the city’s many boards or commissions.
Suthers also issued a call to action, urging residents to volunteer for a city board, clean a trail or park, mentor a child or support the arts. All of these and more are integral to securing the city’s future, he said.
“So today, I ask all our citizens to join me in embracing our enduring challenge as citizens of Colorado Springs to continue to build a city that matches our scenery,” Suthers said. “A shining city at the foot of a great mountain.”