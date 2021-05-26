Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers was elected Tuesday as chairman of the 12-member board over the $1.6 billion Daniels Fund, a private charitable foundation that awards community grants and student scholarships and operates an ethics initiative.
Suthers, first elected mayor in 2015 and reelected in 2019, has been a member of the organization’s board of directors since May 2015. He replaces outgoing board chair Jim Nicholson.
Suthers said in the announcement that he will work to emulate Nicholson's success.
"I’m honored to be elected chairman of the Daniels Fund board and continue the philanthropic legacy of Bill Daniels and the foundation he created to assist the people of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming," Suthers said.
The Denver-based Daniels Fund was established by Bill Daniels, a combat pilot in World War II who became an early pioneer of the cable television industry and owned several professional sports teams.
Daniels was involved in community philanthropy, supporting education, ethics in business and efforts to provide people in need with a hand up, not a handout. After his death in 2000, Daniels’ assets formed the base of the foundation that bears his name.
Since its inception, the foundation has funded grants and scholarships in excess of $940 million. Its ethics initiative is taught in schools and businesses and is based on eight principles that Daniels believed were crucial in personal and professional decision-making: integrity, trust, accountability, transparency, fairness, respect, rule of law and viability.
Suthers, who served as attorney general of Colorado from 2005 to 2015, also is president of the El Paso County Bar Association and the Colorado District Attorney’s Council. He’s senior vice president of the Colorado Bar Association.
"His proven track record as a leader is undeniable,” Hanna Skandera, president and CEO of the Daniels Fund said in a statement announcing his election.
During his career, Suthers also worked as executive director of the Colorado Department of Corrections and Fourth Judicial District Attorney in Colorado Springs. He also had a private law practice and has written five books, most recently, “No Higher Calling, No Greater Responsibility: A Prosecutor Makes the Case.”
Suthers was awarded the 2015 Colorado Citizenship Medal, the state’s highest public-service award.