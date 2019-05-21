A Colorado Springs news release stated that as of Monday night, over a dozen reports of downed trees from the late May snowstorm were being called in.
The City asked residents to call 719-385-ROAD if a tree is blocking a roadway. If the fallen tree is compromised or touching a power line, officials said to stay away from it and report the damage immediately to Colorado Springs Utilities at 719-448-4800.
The priority for City Forestry are trees blocking the public right of way or pose a danger to the community. The city's website also notes that it may take several weeks to respond to downed trees, depending on the quantity reported.
Residents can also report a tree issue online.
El Paso County tweeted Tuesday morning that in addition to plows working on the slick road conditions, Public Works had tree crews out cutting and removing limbs across the county.
The city also reported in the press release that downed trees on private property are the responsibility of the owner. Officials recommended contacting home insurance or a private tree removal company for damage.