A Colorado Springs massage parlor owner was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of pimping, police said.
Colorado Springs Police arrested 55-year-old Xinan Xia, owner of Rose Spa at 2833 Dublin Boulevard, around 8:30 a.m. after receiving numerous calls since May about sex acts offered at the massage parlor.
In July, police searched the business with a warrant. After the investigation police found sufficient probable cause to arrest Xia.
Xia was arrested on suspicion of pimping, money laundering and keeping a place of prostitution.