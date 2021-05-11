Colorado Springs police identified Teodoro Macias, 28, as the suspect in Sunday's mass shooting that left six people dead at a birthday party off Powers Boulevard. The suspect then shot himself and later died.
TUESDAY'S UPDATES
- The suspect is Teodoro Macias, 28. He was not invited to the party and evidence shows he was upset he was not invited, police said. (Spelling of name not confirmed). He has been dating victim Sandra Ibarra for about one year. He does not have a criminal history, per police.
- The suspect showed up at the party and shot six adults "in quick succession," according to a CSPD lieutenant.
- He then shot himself. At least one 911 call came from inside the home from an adult who was able to escape.
- Those killed included Joana Cruz, who would have turned 54 this week; her sons, Jose Guttierez, 21, and Melvin Perez, who would have turned 31 this week; Melvin’s wife, Mayra Perez, 32; and Mayra Perez's sister Sandra Ibarra and brother Jose Ibarra.
- A police lieutenant says two families gathered at the mobile home to celebrate several birthdays Saturday night. Three children, age 2, 5, 11, were present.
- Police do not believe the family had any warning that he was going to show up to the mobile home before he began shooting. Police are looking at communication between Sandra Ibarra and the gunman to further understand what happened.
- The gun was not reported stolen, police said. He was not the original owner of the gun. Police are still working to find out how he became in possession of the gun. It was purchased at "a local gun store," the lieutenant said.
- The firearm used was a Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm semi-automatic pistol. It was purchased from a dealer in 2014, police said. The ownership records for the life of the firearm, and how and when the suspect came to possess this firearm are unknown at this time.
- There are no prior reported domestic related occurrences between the shooter and Sandra Ibarra in local police databases. Further, police have not learned of any unreported physical altercations between the two, during the course of their one-year relationship.
- Three children were at the party during the shooting, ages 2, 5 and 11. All three children lost at least one parent, or both, in the shooting, police said.
- Three additional family members, ages 16, 16 and 18, had left the residence shortly before the shooting to retrieve an item from a neighbor, police said. Unaware the shooting had occurred in their absence, they returned to the residence to discover what happened. They attempted to render aid and gave shelter to the younger children.
- "The tragic consequences are unfathomable," said Mayor John Suthers on domestic violence and Sunday's shooting.
---
The news conference was the first time police gave updated information on the deadliest shooting to hit the city in its 150-year history.
Police say they plan to release the identities of the dead and other details on the incident.
"We know there are still a lot of questions into what exactly happened, why it happened, and all the details in between," the agency said on Twitter. "Our investigators, detectives, and victim advocates are determinedly working to find those answers."
Apart from an initial news release, police have been tight-lipped on the case. Family members have told The Gazette that the shooter was a boyfriend of one of those at the party, who went by the nickname "Junior."
According to family members, those killed included Joana Cruz, who would have turned 54 this week; her sons, Jose Guttierez, 21, and Melvin Perez, who would have turned 31 this week; Melvin’s wife, Mayra Perez, 32; and Mayra Perez's sister Sandra Ibarra and brother Jose Ibarra.