Calvary Family Martial Arts & Fitness is holding a free self-defense course Tuesday night in response to two daylight attacks at Colorado Springs parks in two weeks.
A 68-year-old woman was knocked down about 7:30 a.m. July 5 in in Monument Valley Park while on a trail near Culebra Avenue and touched inappropriately before the suspect ran away, police said.
More than a week earlier, about 7 a.m. June 27, a woman was attacked by a man with a metal pipe in Bear Creek Park. The man hit the woman in the head, then ran off when he saw a witness.
Only a few spots remain in the "Self Defense for Real Life Situations" class, which is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 2361 N. Academy Blvd. The woman who was attacked in Bear Creek Park will speak at the event.
Police spokesman Lt. Jim Sokolik said last week that investigators had not linked the two attacks, which happened miles apart.
"The reality is that any of us could fall prey to an attack whenever we leave our home," the class description says. "You could be hiking, running, walking your neighborhood, or simply going to the store. We may not be able to stop the predators action of attacking us, BUT WE CAN HAVE A SAY IN THE OUTCOME.
"In this class our goal is to arm you with knowledge and supply you time to practice the techniques and concepts shown.
"You DO NOT have to be an athlete or in 'good or great' shape to participate. All you need to have is the will to want to learn and desire to not give up."
To sign up or for more information, visit https://member-site.net/VIP/default.aspx?EV--PhXbM.