A Colorado Springs man found not guilty by reason of insanity for killing an Air Force veteran in 2016 was in court on Friday, where his attorney advocated for his release from the state hospital.

According to previous reporting from The Gazette, Timothy Hagins, who has schizophrenia, turned violent after going off his medications. He was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the killing of retired Air Force Tech. Sgt. David Stechman in August 2016.

Hagins was accused of breaking into Stechman's home in Falcon before stabbing and strangling him. After leaving Stechman's home, Hagins allegedly entered another home shouting “I am here to slaughter the lambs,” before he was eventually stopped by a good Samaritan.

Fourth Judicial District Judge Theresa Cisneros handed down her insanity acquittal for Hagins in February 2018 at a bench trial lasting less than hour, according to previous reporting from The Gazette.

She based her verdict on the sole witness, Dr. Thomas Gray of the state hospital, who told the court that a lengthy evaluation by state psychiatrists had concluded that Hagins didn't know the difference between right and wrong and wasn't capable of forming criminal intent necessary for convictions.

Hagins appeared in court on Friday after spending the past five years in the state hospital receiving treatment, where Dr. Jennifer Bundrick, a contracted physician who conducted Hagins' review, testified that she found Hagins qualified for a conditional release, a request that the prosecution, and the family of Stechman, objected to heavily.

Prosecutor Jennifer Viehman stated that a conditional release of Hagins would be "entirely inappropriate" and a "borderline insult" to the family of Stechman.

“It's insane," Viehman said of Hagins' request to be released from the hospital. "It's a horrifying concept to put him on conditional release."

Viehman argued to the court that Hagins remains a significant risk to the community, and that if Hagins decides not to take his medication, it could lead to Hagins committing more violent crimes.

Bundrick confirmed during her testimony that Hagins had gone off his medication twice in the past, in 2013 and in 2016. In 2013, Bundrick claimed Hagins had a psychotic episode while off his medication that led to him pouring gasoline on himself and threatening to light himself on fire. In 2016, Hagins was again off his medication when he killed Stechman.

Bundrick added that she believes release from the hospital remains appropriate because his current medication is an injection taken once every 28 days, and if he misses an appointment for the shot, he could be hospitalized.

Viehman's main point of contention, however, was how Hagins' own treatment team at the state hospital was not advocating for his release.

Dr. Michelle Colarelli testified Friday that while Hagins has made great progress in the state hospital, she was not advocating for his release.

Colarelli and a psychiatrist who works with Hagins at the state hospital both told the court Hagins should instead be given permission to leave the hospital on occasions supervised by staff members.

All three medical professionals who testified on Friday said Hagins' risk to reoffend is low, and that he is now stabilized due to medication he is taking.

Numerous friends and family of Stechman appeared in court in protest of the request to have Hagins released from the state hospital, one of which stormed out of the courtroom at the start of proceedings.

Near the end of the hearing some family members opted to make their voices heard to Judge Lin Billings-Vela.

“He (Hagins) made the choice to stop his medication," Debbie Stechman, David Stechman's sister in-law, said. "It concerns me that he could be in a situation where he can stop taking his medication again.”

The judge, after hearing all testimony and argument said she rule on Hagins' conditional release next week.