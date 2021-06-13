After a brief scuffle with a man who allegedly threatened to shoot authorities, then ran at law enforcement officers and told them to shoot him, police arrested 22-year-old Felix Federico early Sunday morning.
Colorado Springs Police responded to a call of a domestic disturbance in the 3200 block of South Academy Boulevard shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.
A woman told police the father of their child was drunk, entered her house, grabbed the child and refused to return the child to the mother, according to law enforcement.
While en route to the scene, police said they were advised that Federico said he had a gun and was threatened to shoot officers.
When officers arrived, Federico set the child down, then ran at officers while yelling at them to shoot him, officials said.
After a short altercation, officers took Federico into custody.
He is being held at the El Paso County jail without bail. His first court appearance is Monday.