Colorado Springs police captured an armed and dangerous man wanted for attempted murder after a pursuit Wednesday that involved multiple car crashes, a foot pursuit and a burglary.

Parole officers identified Branden Crum, 22, Wednesday afternoon at 750 Citadel Drive East. Tactical enforcement and K9 officers attempted to stop Crum from leaving in a vehicle, using block vehicles and a sight-and-sound diversionary device. But he allegedly used the vehicle to move an unoccupied, parked vehicle out of the way, making room to flee. Crum sped away from the scene, and officers did not pursue him, according to police.

Tactical officers near Dublin and Tutt boulevards saw Crum driving east on Dublin. Tactical units attempted to stop him by hitting his vehicle as it slowed to make a turn, taking out the front wheel on the driver's side. But he was able to flee in the partially disabled vehicle. A pursuit was initiated but terminated for the safety of drivers, police said.

Officers followed marks left on the roadway from the vehicle, ending up at 7000 Cotton Tree Drive. Police saw Crum jumping into a backyard and allegedly breaking into a house; they entered the house to protect the homeowner, according to police.

Crum, allegedly carrying a firearm, attempted to flee. But when confronted by officers, he immediately threw down his weapon and surrendered, police said.

Crum was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries he sustained while breaking into the house through the window. He was booked on outstanding warrants, including criminal trespass, felony eluding and possession of weapons by a previous offender. No civilians or officers were injured during the pursuit, police said.