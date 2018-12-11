A man accused of donning a disguise before fatally shooting his estranged wife through her front door will face trial May 6, a judge said Tuesday.
Mark Christopher Peters, 46, will be tried on charges of first-degree murder, stalking and other counts in the July 13 killing of Michelle Ann Peters.
Peters pleaded not guilty to all counts during a brief appearance before 4th Judicial District Judge Barbara Hughes.
Prosecutors call Peters a stalker who went so far as to abduct one of the woman’s friends at gunpoint in a successful plot to learn her address. He is accused of donning a wig to make a deadly house call July 13 in the 3400 block of Galleria Terrace on the city’s southeast side.
Peters and her grown daughter were trying to bar the door and keep Peters out when he fired one shot, hitting his wife in the face at point-blank range, authorities said.
His trial is expected to last two weeks.