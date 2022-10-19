A Colorado Springs man accused of kidnapping a 7-year-old boy, forcing him to smoke marijuana with him and locking him in a chicken coop accepted a plea deal Wednesday that could see him avoiding prison time.

Kristopher Lockit, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree kidnapping, a class-4 felony. His remaining charges, which included an additional second-degree kidnapping charge, marijuana distribution to a minor and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor, would be dismissed as part of the plea agreement, Judge William Bain said.

"I did take (the victim) and took him to my house and locked him inside (the chicken coop) and wouldn't let him leave," Lockit told Bain during the plea hearing.

As part of the plea agreement, Lockit faces a maximum of two years in the Department of Corrections, but could also avoid any time in prison if Bain opts to give him a short jail sentence followed by probation.

Bain said a third option was for Lockit to serve between two to six years in community corrections, if he's accepted. Lockit's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14.

He was arrested July 31 on suspicion of kidnapping, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and reckless endangerment after the youth had been reported missing that morning. According to prosecutors, Lockit was still on probation at the time of his arrest for a previous trespassing charge.

Lockit is being held in the El Paso County jail on a $3,000 bond.