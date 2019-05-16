A Colorado Springs man suspected of stealing a truck was found Wednesday morning hiding in a field in southwestern Pueblo County, sheriff's deputies said.
Dominic Atencio, 47, was reportedly seen driving a 2004 Chevrolet truck near Colorado 78 West and Waterbarrel Road by the vehicle's owner. The owner followed Atencio west on Colorado 78 until Atencio allegedly barreled through a barbed wire fence and into an open field.
Deputies found the truck behind an outbuilding in the 6000 block of Waterbarrel Road. The deputies shouted at Atencio to surrender until he walked out from the thick brush.
Atencio was arrested on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft, trespass and criminal mischief. He also had a warrant for his arrest in Douglas County for aggravated motor vehicle theft.
Atencio is being held on $2,500 bail.