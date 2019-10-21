A 42-year-old man has been arrested after his spouse was found dead in a northeast Colorado Springs home on Sunday.
Fredrick Young was taken into custody on suspicion of first degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Jennifer Young, according to a news release from Colorado Springs Police.
The couple lived in Colorado Springs, according to police.
Authorities were called to a home in the 6000 block of Bow River Drive, in a neighborhood southwest of North Powers and Dublin boulevards, at about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a body.
After completing an autopsy, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office ruled the death a homicide and identified the victim as Jennifer Young, police said in the news release.
Her death is the 19th homicide investigation in the city this year, police said. There had been 26 homicides in Colorado Springs at this time last year.
Fredrick Young was held at the El Paso County jail without bond, according to court records.