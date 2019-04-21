Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Cloudy skies with a few showers this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 66F. S winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 41F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.