A man who was found in his vehicle with multiple stab wounds was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The victim was found after officers were dispatched to the block of 1900 Fountain Blvd. at 2:30 a.m. Sunday, but were told by the man he was stabbed earlier near the 1800 block of Aeroplaza Drive.
Police do have a suspect but are contacting two witnesses who were with the victim at the time of the stabbing.
The officer's investigation is still ongoing but it has been determined that there is no threat to the public at this time.