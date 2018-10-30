A Colorado Springs man accused of stabbing his mother to death with a pocketknife and a meat cleaver had threatened her with a knife twice earlier that week, his arrest affidavit shows.
Lake Smith, 24, was arrested Friday on suspicion of the first-degree murder of Judy Smith, 47. He is being held without bond in El Paso County jail.
On Oct. 20, two days before her death, Judy Smith told police her son had threatened her with a knife after she told him to stop playing Xbox and go to bed, the affidavit says. Six hours later, police said, the 24-year-old tried to stab and suffocate her.
She told police he also started a fire in the apartment.
Lake was told to leave the Summit Creek Apartments. No complaints were signed.
The morning of Oct. 22, Lake said he played Xbox at his mother's apartment until about 3 a.m. He went into her bedroom "after hearing voices in his head" and stabbed her in the neck with a pocketknife, the affidavit says.
Lake left the bedroom, and his mother crawled into the hallway. He tried to cut her with the pocketknife and smother her but failed. So he used a meat cleaver to kill her, arrest records say.
Four days later, a maintenance man found her body in her apartment and called police.
About 15 minutes later, James Smith reported to police that his son had broken into his apartment on South 34th Street and tried to steal his gun. Police found Lake in his father's car in a parking lot in the 3100 block of West Colorado Avenue.
Judy Smith's death is the city's 27th homicide this year.