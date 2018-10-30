A Colorado Springs man accused of stabbing his mother to death with a pocket knife and a meat cleaver had threatened her with a knife two times earlier that week, his arrest affidavit shows.
Lake Smith, 24, was arrested Friday on suspicion of first-degree murder in Judy Smith's death. He is being held without bond in the El Paso County jail, according to inmate records.
On Oct. 20, just two days before Judy, 47, was killed, she told police that her son, Lake Smith, had threatened her with a knife after she told him to stop playing Xbox and go to bed, the affidavit says. Six hours later, police said, the 24-year-old tried to stab and suffocate her.
She told police he also started a fire in the apartment.
Lake was told to leave the Summit Creek Apartments. No complaints were signed.
The morning of Oct. 22, Lake said he played Xbox at his mother's apartment until about 3 a.m. He went into his mother's bedroom "after hearing voices in his head" and stabbed her in the neck with a pocket knife, the affidavit says.
Lake left the bedroom, and Judy crawled into the hallway. He tried to cut her again with the pocket knife and smother her but was not successful. He then used a meat cleaver to kill her, arrest records show.
Four days later, a maintenance man found Judy's body in her apartment and called police.
About 15 minutes after that call, Lake's dad, James, reported to police that Lake had broken into his apartment on South 34th Street and tried to steal his gun. Police found Lake in James' car in a parking lot in the 3100 block of West Colorado Avenue.
Judy Smith's death is the city's 27th homicide this year.