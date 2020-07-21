A man who said he fatally shot his father in self-defense in southeast Colorado Springs last fall has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Edwin Jay “EJ” Morales, 22, pleaded guilty in May to manslaughter in the death of Edwin Morales Jr. The son was initially charged with first-degree murder, which prosecutors agreed to dismiss under terms of a plea bargain, court records show.
At a sentencing hearing on Monday, 4th Judicial District Judge Robert Lowrey imposed a penalty near the top end of the one to 12 years Morales had faced under the deal.
“We thought that it was a good sentence and we’re pleased with how the case was worked out,” lead prosecutor Jim Bentley said.
The shooting occurred Nov. 13 in an apartment at Summit Creek Apartments, 1940 S. Chelton Road, with several witnesses present, including Morales’ girlfriend and one of his brothers. Morales claimed that he believed his father was intent on attacking him, prompting the younger man to grab a .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol and shoot his father twice, including once in the chest.
“The defendant talked about how he was afraid for his life, and (his attorneys) presented a video presentation with statements from people who thought the victim was going to hurt or kill the defendant if he didn’t defend himself that day,” Bentley said.
The father had a prior conviction for aggravated robbery, for which he served prison time and was said to be a “very violent guy,” in contrast with the son, who has no criminal record, Bentley said. But the older man wasn’t armed when he was shot, leading authorities to pursue charges.
The confrontation erupted after Morales quarreled with his mother, who in turn summoned the father, telling her son that the older man was “going to get him.”
Under state law, manslaughter applies when someone recklessly causes someone’s death, as opposed to intentionally killing someone after deliberation, which is the standard for first-degree murder.