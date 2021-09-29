A Colorado Springs man who drunkenly beat and choked his ex-girlfriend before attacking others trying to help was sentenced to prison Wednesday morning.

Chief Judge William Bain of the 4th Judicial District sentenced Avery James Sampson, 24, to three years in prison for storming into his ex-girlfriend's apartment and choking and beating her while her 4-year-old child watched.

Bain also handed Sampson several six-month sentences for other crimes in the case, including slapping his ex-girlfriend's 15-year-old neighbor who rushed into her apartment with a baseball bat to stop Sampson’s attack, and kicking at least two deputies trying to restrain him after the incident.

Sampson pleaded guilty to the crimes in late July, two months after they’d been committed.

Sampson’s ex-girlfriend, who isn’t being identified for her safety, was sitting on a couch in her living room with her 4-year-old child the afternoon of May 28 when her front door suddenly caved in. Sampson, she said, had kicked the door down.

Sampson rushed in, threatening to kill her, and dragged her by her hair off the couch. Once on the ground, she said she tried to punch and bite Sampson to get him off, but he grabbed her neck and started to choke her. He also punched her in the face more than 10 times.

The woman’s 15-year-old neighbor, who was in a hallway outside her apartment, noticed the struggle and ran inside with a baseball bat to confront Sampson. Sampson, seeing this, turned and slapped her neighbor, and in the process let the woman escape to her neighbor’s apartment.

El Paso County deputies responded to the attack and tried to stop Sampson as he drunkenly walked away from the woman’s apartment complex. When they did, they said Sampson began to fight back, kicking two of the deputies and hitting one of them in the side of the head.

In all, prosecutors said on Wednesday, it took a sedative from emergency medical responders and over 17 minutes to get Sampson under control that day.

That fact, along with the restraining order the woman had obtained against Sampson before he assaulted her because she was “very fearful” of him, were evidence for Sampson to be sentenced to prison, prosecutors argued on Wednesday.

But attorneys defending Sampson asked for Sampson to be sentenced to community corrections programs, or a halfway house, both because of his young age and because he did not yet have any felony convictions on his record.

They also argued that Sampson was “extremely remorseful” for what he’d done, and had shown that by quickly pleading guilty to the crimes, as well as by asking for a community corrections sentence, not probation, because he wanted to stop drinking.

“He gets very violent when he drinks, and is trying to stop,” Chris Welch, one of Sampson's attorneys, said.

Sampson, who confessed in a report filed ahead of Wednesday’s sentencing to having a “very serious alcohol condition,” also addressed the court on Wednesday, asking for a community corrections sentence because he wanted to be able to care for his two young children.

Bain, however, said he was too worried over the woman's safety to sentence Sampson to a community corrections program, and instead served Sampson prison time.

“My concern, Mr. Sampson, is that if I place you in community corrections, you will go back to the alcohol,” Bain said . “There’s no doubt alcohol is a demon for you, where you become uncontrollable and dangerous.

“I don’t doubt the victim has felt safer in the last four months you’ve been in jail than any time you spent in a romantic relationship,” he added.