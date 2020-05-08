A Colorado Springs man who told police he shot a 21-year-old woman four times after she asked him to help end her life last year was sentenced Friday to 50 years in prison, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office said.

Joshua Thomsen, 22, received 46 years for second-degree murder and four years for tampering with evidence in the killing of Amy Elizabeth Shrieves, the DA's Office said.

Thomsen told police that on April 2, Shrieves texted him saying she wanted to die, but wasn't able to do it herself, an arrest affidavit said. The pair met at a Colorado Springs movie theater before driving to Eleven Mile Reservoir in Park County, the document said.

Thomsen told authorities they got out of the car and walked over to a tree, where Shrieves knelt and Thomsen shot her four times. He then put her body into his car and drove to a Walmart where he called 911.

Thomsen told the 911 dispatcher that he had "just killed someone."

Investigators found blood, four shell casings and a red trail over snow with “numerous strands of long dark hair” at a campsite at Park County Road 92 and Road 368, otherwise known as Forest Service 250, the affidavit says. The shell casings appeared to be .45-caliber.

