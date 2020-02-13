A Colorado Springs man was sentenced Tuesday in Fremont County in a three-county poaching spree that authorities say claimed 12 deer, two turkeys and a bighorn sheep.
Iniki Vike Kapu, 27, was ordered to serve six months in jail and fined $4,600 as part of a plea deal that combined two cases against him.
Kapu's sentencing capped an investigation that began in October 2018 and ended with misdemeanor poaching charges in Teller, Fremont and Chaffee counties. The probe, headed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers, involved DNA testing, a vehicle pursuit and the discovery of photos of a smiling Kapu posing with poached deer heads.
The investigation began when a tip led CPW officers to a remote road in the Pike National Forest and an abandoned red truck with a rotting deer carcass in the back.
The truck had stolen license plates, but a Colorado fishing license inside linked it to Kapu. A subsequent check of the CPW database showed Kapu didn’t have a valid hunting license.
A Teller County rancher who recognized the truck directed officers to a trailer where Kapu and a woman were camping. There, they found further evidence of poaching, including a turkey head, burned arrows and knives with blood and deer hair on them.
In December 2018, Kapu was stopped in Chaffee County after a Forest Service officer noticed a loaded firearm in his vehicle. He fled, but was captured when he crashed his truck. Kapu told a CPW officer in a jailhouse interview that animal quarters found in his wrecked vehicle came from a roadkill deer. But collecting roadkill is also illegal without a permit. Kapu later pleaded guilty to reckless driving and illegal possession of wildlife and was fined $900.
On Feb. 4, 2019, Fremont County officers responding to a report of a suspicious trailer and camp on BLM land found deer heads, a bighorn sheep head and quarters of meat outside a trailer that turned out to be Kapu's. Ammunition, weapons, and other evidence linking Kapu to the poaching was found during a search of the trailer.
Kapu was arrested Feb. 15, 2019, in Colorado Springs at a house where CPW officers also found spoiled game meat and other evidence linking him to the poached bighorn. They also found photos posted on social media of Kapu posing with poached deer, turkeys and a bow.
Frank McGee, CPW area wildlife manager for the Pikes Peak region, thanked tipsters for their vigilance and investigators for their "relentless" work.
“ Colorado Parks and Wildlife will not tolerate poaching,” McGee said in a statement. “Our officers are determined to stop people like Mr. Kapu who think they can simply go kill any animal they like. Mr. Kapu is not a hunter. He is a poacher.”
Kapu received credit for 111 days he spent in jail awaiting trial and immediately began serving the remainder of his sentence. He forfeited all the weapons used in the poaching, and faces the possible loss of hunting privileges in Colorado when the case is reviewed by the CPW Commission.
Anyone with information about a possible crime against wildlife, call CPW or report it anonymously to Operation Game Thief by calling 1-877-COLO-OGT (or 877-265-6648).