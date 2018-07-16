A Colorado Springs man was sentenced to prison Monday after pleading guilty to neglect in the death of his 6-week-old son, who was starved until skin hung from his 5-pound frame like an oversize suit.
John Lee Ostrander was ordered to serve 32 years behind bars, the maximum available under a plea agreement to child abuse.
“There is no explanation for not getting medical treatment for Zayden,” 4th Judicial District Judge Marla Prudek said before imposing the sentence.
The penalty comes two months after Ostrander, 22, pleaded guilty to child abuse resulting in death under a deal in which prosecutors threw out first-degree murder charges. The boy’s mother, Donica Mirabal, remains on track for trial on a murder charge.
The short, brutal life of Zayden Lee Ostrander ended in February 2017 when his parents reported that he had stopped breathing in his crib.
Although Ostrander later suggested the child had become ill, his malnutrition was so severe that the coroner who conducted his autopsy concluded the death was intentional. The baby had no fat on his body, and his skin hung loose like a suit “several sizes too big,” Dr. David Lingamfelter testified at a pre-trial hearing for Mirabel.
“He was starved basically from the day he was released from the hospital,” said prosecutor Christina Perroni.
The boy’s life could have been saved had he received medical attention even earlier on the day of his death, she said in requesting the toughest punishment available.
Court-appointed attorneys for Ostrander asked for mercy, citing his below-average IQ of 76 and a long history of childhood trauma of his own.
Born to parents who abandoned him, Ostrander eventually was placed with a cousin who molested him. That cousin committed suicide when the abuse became public. Ostrander later lived with a loving foster mother who died by the time he turned 9, and much of the rest of his childhood was spent in and out of the juvenile justice system, said public defender Corinne Melusky.
Ostrander and Mirabal met while both were homeless, and Ostrander took great pride in landing jobs at a landscaping company and a soup and sandwich restaurant, employment that allowed him to move the couple and their children into an apartment.
Before his guilty plea in May, Ostrander agreed to give up parental rights of his remaining son and daughter. He also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor child abuse in neglect of the other boy, who struggles with cognitive delays that authorities likewise tied to malnutrition. Both children now live with their grandparents.
Family members say they tried to persuade Ostrander to let them take in his youngest child after growing concerned over his care. Ostrander was adamant that the boy remain with his siblings under his supervision, they said.
Hands cuffed behind his back, Ostrander tearfully acknowledged that his mistakes invited “unspeakable evil” on his son and the community.
“Emotionally and mentally, I will serve life without parole,” he said.