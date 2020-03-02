A Colorado Springs realtor was sentenced to 12 years in prison Monday for holding three men hostage at gunpoint on Independence Pass in July 2016 and repeatedly threatening to kill them.
“I had no intention of harming anyone that day,” Brolin McConnell said in court Monday before he was sentenced. “I am extremely sorry for what they have gone through and what the community has gone through.
“I’m not the same person (I was) prior to going insane.”
McConnell’s case has been through numerous stages since he used two handguns to hold the three young men hostage for more than an hour three-and-a-half years ago on Lincoln Creek Road. He initially pleaded not guilty to the 18 felonies, including attempted first-degree murder, that had been filed against him.
But after a year and a half in the Pitkin County Jail, McConnell changed his plea to not guilty by reason of insanity. That delayed the case another 14 months while psychiatrists at the state hospital in Pueblo examined him and eventually found him sane.
McConnell, 34, pleaded guilty in December to criminal attempt to commit first-degree kidnapping and felony menacing and faced between eight and 20 years in prison as part of a plea deal with the District Attorney’s Office.