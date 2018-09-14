A man who fatally shot his mother's boyfriend, reportedly over a loud television, was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison.
Grant August Motsinger, 27, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the August 2017 death of Kirk David Maroo, 43.
The violence reportedly flared after Maroo confronted Motsinger about the television being too loud. Motsinger retaliated by retrieving a gun and shooting Maroo.
He later told police that “he could have stayed in his room or left the residence but he had a sense of entitlement to the television and he was there first.”