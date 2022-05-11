A Colorado Springs man who admitted to creating and distributing child porn was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado.

Brandon Gandy, 34, avoided a possible life sentence after agreeing to a plea deal with prosecutors, court documents said.

He was arrested March 4, 2021, in Colorado Springs after investigators searched his cell phone and uncovered nearly two dozen sexually graphic images, several of which depicted an underage female, according to a news release.

Acting on multiple tipline reports between October 2018 and October 2019, Homeland Security investigators traced several child porn downloads to a specific account associated with Gandy’s home address in eastern Colorado Springs, according to court documents.

“The details of this case are disturbing, and we commend our partners in law enforcement for their detailed investigation that put a stop to the defendant’s sick and outrageous conduct,” U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan said in a statement. “This lengthy prison sentence sends a message to the community that we will track down and prosecute anyone victimizing the young and vulnerable.”

“Specifically, 20 images were located on his cell phone of a minor who has been identified by law enforcement,” part of a release from the Department of Justice reads. “Several of the images pictured sexually explicit conduct. The investigators observed a distinctive ring on the adult male hand pictured in one of the sexually explicit images. Gandy was wearing the distinctive ring when the search warrant was executed at his home.”

According to the Department of Justice, Gandy admitted the minor he sexually abused over the course of a year was younger than 12 at the time of the crimes.

In addition to the 30-year prison sentence, Gandy will service a 10-year term of supervised release and ordered to pay a $20,000 special assessment pursuant to the Amy Vicky and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act, or AVAA.

Gazette news partner KKTV contributed to this report.