A Colorado Springs man says he is being charged nearly $300 by police for towing his car after he says he was instructed by them to leave it during Wednesday's blizzard.
Lance Hanley, like so many others, got stuck when the blizzard swept through. He says he had just got off work and was headed toward his home in Palmer Lake.
"[I] got on the highway, was redirected from the highway onto Voyager, took Voyager, ended up getting stuck between a bunch of cars on Voyager," Hanley told KKTV 11 Call For Action reporter Dustin Cuzick.
Hanley says he waited in his car for hours and was prepared to wait even longer, but says he wasn't given the option.
"Got to Voyager around 2 o'clock in the afternoon, sat there until about 6:30 when I had a cop knocking on my door telling me that I had to leave my vehicle."
Hanley says it's his car in a tweet from Colorado Springs Police Department saying that if you can't find your car when you come back to get it to "check for it in nearby parking lots." But when Lance went back to get his car, it was gone. It had been towed to the Colorado Springs Police impound lot.