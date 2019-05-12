Firefighters rescued a man from his burning home Sunday morning in northeast Colorado Springs, reported Gazette news partner KKTV.
Just after 4 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire at the Crestline Mobile Home Park near Mark Dabling Boulevard. The mobile home was consumed by flames when they arrived.
While searching the house, a man was found inside and taken to a hospital. His injuries are unknown at this time.
"I did do what we call a transitional attack fairly quickly," Lt. Kevin Ducy with the Colorado Springs Fire Department told KKTV. "Put the fire out fairly quickly, and upon what we call a primary search -- looking for victims -- they did find one individual adult male in the home. Brought him out immediately."
Crews had the fire quickly under control and investigators are now working to determine the cause.