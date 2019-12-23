Colorado Springs police found an alleged bank robber at a downtown coffee shop Monday after he apparently had decided to spread some Christmas cheer before police found him.

A bank near East Pikes Peak Avenue and South Tejon Street was robbed about 12:30 p.m., according to police. The robbery suspect, later identified as David Wayne Oliver, allegedly threatened a teller with a weapon and left with an unknown amount of cash, police said.

Gazette news partner KKTV interviewed a witness that said Oliver tossed the stolen money in the street, yelling "merry Christmas."

Oliver, 65, was found a short time later, sitting in front of a nearby coffee shop and arrested, according to police.