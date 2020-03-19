A 28-year-old Colorado Springs man is sharing his story on what it is like to have the coronavirus.
Evan, the man who is now recovering, never expected he'd be caught up in the ongoing pandemic. That all changed last week when his test results came back positive, and he became one of the first confirmed cases in the state.
"It felt a lot like the start of a cold," he said via a video call interview from his home a few hours after he received his test results. "I started to think I probably should get tested after about three days of being sick. It just kept getting worse."... I still didn't think I likely had COVID. I thought it was probably just the flu."
At its worst, he described his experience with the virus as having a high fever that peaked at 102 degrees, extreme weakness, and loss of appetite that caused him to lose 10 pounds in a week.
He and some friends were skiing at Crested Butte just before he got sick. Gunnison County does have active coronavirus cases, so he assumes he might have gotten it there.
As medical experts have cautioned, while most people who contract the virus will have an experience similar to Evan's, it can lead to serious complications or even death for the elderly and people with pre-existing health conditions.
To read the full story and see video, click here.
Also
- Full list of closings, postponements and adjusted business hours.
- MAP: A look at cases in Colorado.
- Free meals for students: Full details and locations.
- More full coverage of coronavirus in Colorado.
Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter. If you're not already a full Gazette subscriber, click here for options.