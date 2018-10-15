A man who told Colorado Springs police that he fatally stabbed his 5-year-old sister and 7-year-old brother because he wanted “to be alone” has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
Malik Murphy’s move Monday comes two days before the anniversary of the deaths of Sophia and Noah Murphy, who were attacked in their beds.
His plea is poised to add months of delays to the double-murder case against him, and it could keep him out of prison.
If found insane at trial, Murphy, now 20, would be committed to a psychiatric institute — held for treatment until he is deemed safe for release.
The insanity plea came during a brief hearing Monday before 4th Judicial District Judge G. David Miller, who ruled that Murphy’s mental state is sound enough for him to be prosecuted.
The judge cited evaluations by the Colorado State Mental Health Institute at Pueblo and an independent psychiatrist retained by the defense. Both found that Murphy had a rational understanding of the charges against him and is capable of assisting in his defense, satisfying the legal bar for competency.
Murphy’s arraignment will trigger a new round of psychiatric evaluations that will focus on whether he knew what he was doing and understood the difference between right and wrong during the attacks on his younger siblings.
The defendant also stabbed his father, Jefferson “Vinny” Murphy, who wrestled him to the ground and held him until police arrived.
Authorities say Murphy later confessed that he also wanted to kill his parents, grandmother and two other siblings.
“I can’t stop thinking about killing people,” Murphy told detectives in a videotaped interrogation shown at a court hearing last winter. The February hearing also detailed Murphy’s long history of psychiatric commitments as well as a history of violence.
Although rare, insanity acquittals are not unheard of in El Paso County.
In February, Timothy Hagins was sent for an indefinite commitment to the state psychiatric hospital after he randomly killed an Air Force veteran at his Falcon home in August 2016 before barging into a different house declaring, “I am here to slaughter the lambs.”
During a bench trial before Judge Theresa Cisneros, a state psychiatrist offered the opinion that Hagins was in the grip of paranoid delusions resulting from schizophrenia.
Hagins remains in treatment and will be held until he is deemed safe for release, said his father, Geoff Hagins of Independence, Mo.
“Everybody I’ve talked to says that for something like what Tim did, that it averages about 10 years that they’re in,” he said.
Geoff Hagins said his son is behaving normally after being placed on a host of medications while in a secured wing of the state facility.
Malik Murphy, who is being held without bond at the El Paso County jail, was ordered to return to court Jan. 14 for an update on the status of his psychiatric testing. A trial hasn’t been scheduled.