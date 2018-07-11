Grant August Motsinger, 26, pleaded guilty Wednesday to manslaughter in the fatal shooting of his mother’s boyfriend, reportedly over a loud television.
Motsinger’s sentencing in the felony is set for Sept. 14, court records show.
Motsinger told authorities he felt threatened when he shot his mother’s boyfriend, Kirk David Maroo, with a .45-caliber Smith and Wesson pistol inside their northeast Colorado Springs home on Vermillion Bluffs Drive, an arrest affidavit shows.
The violence flared after Maroo, 43, confronted Motsinger about the television being too loud. Motsinger ended up going upstairs and returning with the gun. He told authorities that Maroo went for the gun after backing him into a corner.
During an August 2017 hearing, prosecutor Jim Bentley argued that forensic evidence disproved Motsinger’s claim that he had been cornered and said the defendant could easily have retreated.
According to an arrest affidavit, Motsinger acknowledged under police questioning that “he could have stayed in his room or left the residence but he had a sense of entitlement to the television and he was there first.”