A Colorado Springs man accused of distributing fentanyl that led to the death of a local 16-year-old pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two charges in U.S. District Court.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado, Douglas Floyd, 52, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl. The latter, press release states, led to teen's death on Jan. 31.

"The defendant was in the distribution chain of the drugs that resulted in the juvenile’s death," the press release states.

Floyd is one of three individuals who have had federal charges filed against them in the teenager's death. The other two suspects are Marlene McGuire and Maria Davis-Conchie, the victim's mother.

Davis-Conchie is accused of having provided drugs including Xanax, marijuana and fentanyl, to her son and two of his friends for several months before the boy's death, according to court documents.

Court records accuse Davis-Conchie of helping connect her son and his friends to Floyd and McGuire so they could obtain pills.

The sentencing hearing for Floyd is scheduled for Oct. 17. The cases against the other two co-defendants are continuing, according to the press release.