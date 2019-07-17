A Colorado Springs man was killed Tuesday evening after he lost control of his pickup truck on Interstate 25 near Fountain, according to Colorado State Patrol.
Aidan Detavernier, 24, was southbound on I-25 at about 6:30 p.m. during heavy rain, troopers said in a news release. Detavernier lost control of his 2004 Ford Ranger and drove through the median into the northbound lanes, colliding with a Kenworth service truck.
After the impact, Detavernier's truck rapidly rotated and rolled. His truck finally rested on its side in the left northbound lane, the news release said.
Detavernier was pronounced dead on scene after sustaining multiple injuries.
The driver of the service truck, 49-year-old Gene White of Woodland Park, lost control of his truck and traveled north through the median into the southbound lanes. White collided with a 2014 Ford F350, driven by 42-year-old Bryan Pearce of Texas. Both trucks veered into the steep embankment, west of a interstate, troopers said.
A juvenile passenger was traveling with Detavernier and sustained minor injuries. Both occupants were restrained, troopers said. White and Pearce were also taken to a hospital "for precautionary measures," according to troopers.
All southbound lanes and the left northbound lane of I-25 were shut down from about 6:50 p.m. to about 11 p.m. between exit 128, U.S. 85 and exit 132, Mesa Ridge Parkway during the investigation and for vehicle recovery.