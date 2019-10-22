A man killed in an early morning Tuesday crash outside of Pueblo was identified as Cimone Hill of Colorado Springs, the Pueblo County Coroner's Office said.
At about 6 a.m. on southbound Interstate 25, Hill's 2005 Ford Escape clipped the left shoulder of the highway, causing him to overcompensate and flip the Ford off the road, Colorado State Patrol reported.
Hill, 31, was thrown from the vehicle and later died at a hospital, a state patrol news release said. Hill was not wearing a seat belt.
The Ford's passenger, 30-year-old Tara Saunders of Colorado Springs, had "moderate injuries" and was taken to a hospital, the news release said. She was not wearing a seat belt .
Investigators were working determine what caused the crash.