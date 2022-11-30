A man killed after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the road in southeast Colorado Springs earlier this month has been identified as 58-year-old Rondell Winn, Colorado Springs police said Wednesday.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 14, police responded to the area of the 1900 block of South Academy Boulevard, near the intersection with Chelton Road, for an auto-pedestrian crash. Officers arrived to find a deceased male on scene who had been hit by a vehicle while crossing Academy Boulevard, police said.

The pedestrian did not use the crosswalk, according to the original blotter entry.

Winn's death marked the 52nd deadly crash in Colorado Springs in 2022, making this year the deadliest year on the city's roads, police said. This year's number surpassed the previous record of 51 fatalities in 2020.

The city saw 43 traffic fatalities during the same time last year.