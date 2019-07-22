A Colorado Springs man died and four others were hurt in a Friday in a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle near the Pikes Peak Cog Railway, Colorado State Patrol confirmed.
William Waring, 52, was a passenger in the six-person Polaris XP 1000 that was traveling down a steep embankment when the brakes failed, trooper Gary Cutler said. Waring was ejected when the vehicle rolled. Troopers responded to 515 Ruxton Ave. after reports of the crash at about 6 p.m.
Janet Rogers, spokeswoman for Stacy and Witbeck, Inc., confirmed all five occupants were employees of the firm. The company is leading the Manitou & Pikes Peak Cog Railway replacement project. The workers were returning to the company's main staging area at the end of their shift.
The four other occupants are recovering from injuries ranging from moderate to serious, Cutler said. The driver of the utility vehicle suffer moderate injuries.