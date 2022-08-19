Two men, including a Saguache County sheriff's deputy and a Colorado Springs resident, were hospitalized Thursday after a crash.

The crash happened at County Road U60 and Shakedown Street, according to the Saguache County Sheriff's Office.

Neither driver has been identified, but a sheriff's office spokesperson said the deputy appears to be "OK."

Early on Thursday afternoon, a Toyota Forerunner, driven by a 51-year-old from Colorado Springs, was traveling on County Road U60. At the same time, a Ram 1500 pickup truck operated by Saguache County deputy, a 44-year old from Moffat, was responding to an emergency call.

The deputy was traveling with lights and sirens turned on. Upon approaching, Colorado State Patrol says the driver of the Toyota slowed down and moved left. The law enforcement vehicle then attempted to pass, but the Forerunner attempted to make a left turn, resulting in the crash.

Both drivers were transported by ambulance to a hospital in Alamosa. The driver of the Forerunner reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries.

State patrol is the investigative agency of the crash. They are responsible for any traffic crashes that happen in unincorporated Colorado, but also used by many agencies to avoid conflicts of interest during investigations.