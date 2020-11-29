A Colorado Springs man was seriously injured in a head-on crash in southeastern Colorado early Sunday that also killed another man, the Colorado State Patrol said.
The crash occurred about 2:30 a.m. on Colorado 96 in Crowley County when an eastbound 2020 Kia Soul crossed the center line and slammed into a westbound 2009 Pontiac Vibe.
The driver of the Vibe, Augustine Regaldo of Arvada, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.
The other driver, Stephan Podhirny of Colorado Springs, is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to a news release.
Troopers are still trying to determine why Podhirny’s sport-utility vehicle crossed the double yellow line into the oncoming lanes.